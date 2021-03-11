Sembabule district receives 3,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sembabule district has received 3,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Justine Nanyonjo, the Sembabule district Covid-19 vaccination coordinator, they have identified 10 sites in the district where vaccination will be conducted.

She says that vaccination will take place at Lwemiyaga health centre III and Ntusi, Lwebitakuli and Matete and Sembabule health center IV among other sites.

She says that vaccination will start on Monday and that they have so far registered at least 200 health workers.

She says that those that were previously diagnosed with Covid-19 will not be vaccinated until 6 months after completing treatment.

Some of the health workers say that the vaccination process will help much in reducing the danger of the virus which has killed many of their colleagues.

Annet Namukasa, a health worker in a private clinic in Sembabule district welcomed the initiative. She asked other health workers to embrace the vaccination exercise.

URN