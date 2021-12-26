Sekatawa jumps off sinking Nyamityobora FC ship

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ali Sekatawa, the patron of Nyamityobora FC in Mbarara district has resigned amidst accusations of match-fixing and sports betting. Sekatawa has been the patron of Nyamitobora FC for more than ten years.

In his resignation letter, Sekatawa says that match-fixing and sports betting have marred football in Uganda including top leagues. According to Sekatawa, he has switched his loyalty to Kabwohe Golf Club.

His resignation comes a day after Nyamityobora FC lost 9-1 to Kyetume Football club on Tuesday in the Big League. Ssekatawa leaves Nyamityobora FC on the verge of relegation.

It sits in the tenth position on the Big-League table of eleven clubs. The club has lost three matches in the last five games.

Nyamityobora FC lost 3-1 to Black Powers 3-2 to Luwero United and managed draws with Maidah and Ndejje University. Currently, Nyamityobora has only seven points from nine matches.

Immaculate Ahimibisibwe Fiilo, the Chairperson of Nyamityobora Football club has denied Sekatawa’s allegations of matching fixing and sports betting noting that the club is struggling financially.

She says that the Patron has been doing his work from Kampala and there is a possibility that he was misinformed and based his accusations on hearsay.

Ahimibisibwe says that the club has 16 licensed players who are almost playing on a voluntary basis.

Nyamityobora FC also known as Abanyakare or Ankole United is currently run without a President following the resignation of their former President, Ben Misaga in November.

Their Manager, Imam Makumbi also left around the same time.

Eddie Kayemba, a fan expressed concern that the club might not achieve its target of joining the Uganda Premier League this season since it is currently struggling financially and in its administration.

