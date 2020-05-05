Security investigates source of Kenyan salt donated to Mukono task force

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Fred Bamwine has tasked the District Internal Security Officer to investigate the source of 200kilograms of salt donated to the Covid19 Task Force by undisclosed nongovernmental organisation.

The Kay premium salt brand was exclusive produced for consumption in Kenya. According to Bamwine, they suspect that the salt could have been smuggled into the country through Lake Victoria.

He says the food relief committee led by Fred Yiga, the former Interpol Director in Uganda Police Force found a seal on the salt limiting its consumption to only Kenyans, which prompted them to withhold it.

The Mukono District Internal Security Officer, Frank Mpaulo, says intelligence teams have started investigating how the salt ended up in Uganda. He says their findings will inform their next course of action.

Fred Gonja, the Secretary Katosi landing site, says it possible some smuggle goods into the country using the lake.

“Sometimes people run out of fuel on the lake and that is when they cross into the country. Many come unnoticed and that’s when may be even goods can be smuggled by traders,” Gonja told URN.

********

URN