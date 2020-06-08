Security intercepts two taxis sneaking in passengers from Kyotera

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security operatives in Masaka have intercepted two taxis sneaking in travelers from Kyotera district which borders Tanzania contrary to the presidential guidelines on Covid-19 prevention. The two taxis registration number UBG 037H and UBB 627V were destined for Kampala when they were intercepted.

Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson says besides sneaking in passengers from a prohibited district, the drivers had over loaded the vehicles. One of the taxis had 13 adults and 4 children while the other was carrying 15 passengers all believed to be from different areas of Kyotera.

While easing the restriction on public transport on Monday last week, President Yoweri Museveni upheld the suspension of public transport to all border districts to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmission from neighboring countries.

He also directed all other transporters to carry half of their capacity to ensure social distancing among travelers. Ssentongo says the drivers of the two taxis flouted all Covid-19 prevention guidelines which comprised the safety of their passengers.

Upon being intercepted, the drivers abandoned the vehicles leaving the passengers stranded. According to Ssentongo, they have resolved that all passengers undergo testing for Covid-19 before they are placed under institutional quarantine at Masaka recreation ground.

Dr. Stuart Musisi, the Masaka District Health Officer says they have asked security to intensify their operations in the area to ensure total adherence to the guidelines given the high risk presented by Kalangala, Kyotera and Rakai districts which are located at the border.

The passengers pleaded with security in vain to release them arguing that most of them are residents of Kyesiiga a sub county bordering Masaka and Kyotera districts who had engagements in Kampala.

URN