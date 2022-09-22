Security guard brutally murdered in Kireka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unidentified assailants have killed Bernard Nalulu, a guard from SEK security services limited in Kireka, Kira municipality in Wakiso district. Residents found Nalulu’s body outside the perimeter wall of Hajji Medie Ssebunya, a resident of Kamuli-C zone in Kireka town on Thursday morning.

Some of the residents ably identified the deceased, saying that he was a resident of the neighboring Lubawo zone. Hadijah Nasejje, one of the residents says that the deceased was a security guard as well as a company rider, who could transport other guards to their duty stations.

“He has been working during daytime but also carries his colleagues to work and sometimes does boda-boda riding around this place. He was a very nice man who could ride you even without money once he found you on the way,” Nasejje said.

Kasim Katumba, the Kireka-Narya parish Defense Secretary said that the assailants clobbered the deceased with a hammer and hacked him with machetes before they dumped his body near his home at around 2:00 am and made off with the victim’s motorbike.

Katumba is worried that gangs targeting motorcyclists have returned to Kampala Metropolitan Areas. He says another rider was killed a few meters from the home of Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola last month and his motorcycle was stolen.

Waisukira Wakadala, a boda-boda rider at the Kireka stage blames the robberies and murders on the high unemployment levels in Kampala that worsened when KCCA evicted street vendors while enforcing the smart city campaign.

He explains that many youths who used to earn a living on the streets and other minor jobs have now joined criminal gangs to look for survival.

Kira Division Police Commander-DPC, Abas Ssenyonjo, says that they have handed over the deceased’s body to the City Mortuary Mulago for the postmortem report as they hunt for the killers.

The crime report of 2021 that was compiled by the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID indicated that 258 cases of aggravated robbery of motorcycles were registered last year out of the 4,308 cases of motorcycle thefts.

*****

URN