Security forces arrest two, recover illegal firearm at Uganda–South Sudan border

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two individuals have been arrested and an illegal firearm recovered in a joint security operation conducted by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force at the Uganda–South Sudan border.

The suspects, identified as Okunga Isaac, 27, and Lokoroma Gabriel, were intercepted on Friday evening at Waligo Checkpoint in Lamwo District as they attempted to cross into South Sudan.

According to Captain Edrin Mawanda, the Public Information Officer of the UPDF’s 5 Infantry Division, Okunga was found in possession of an illegal submachine gun (SMG) with serial number 25456, along with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were traveling on a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle bearing registration number UEY 428G, which was being ridden by Lokoroma. Mawanda said the duo is currently being detained at the Bravo Battalion Headquarters in Ngomoromo, Lamwo District, pending transfer to police for further investigations and legal proceedings.

“We commend our security forces for their vigilance and commitment to safeguarding our borders,” said Capt. Mawanda. “We urge them to remain alert and continue working together to disrupt criminal activity and promote peace and stability in the region.”

He warned that individuals found in possession of illegal firearms will face prosecution in accordance with the law.

Capt. Mawanda also emphasized that the operation demonstrates the strong collaboration between the UPDF and Uganda Police Force in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

“The efforts by our security forces to prevent the movement of illicit goods and arms are crucial in maintaining peace and stability across the region,” he said

***

URN