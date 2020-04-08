Security forcefully evicts defiant roadside vendors in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chaos nearly erupted in Arua main market on Tuesday when a combined team of Police, UPDF and Arua municipal officials forcefully evicted roadside vendors along Arua-Nebbi road and the makeshift market.

More than 200 vendors have been selling items along Arua-Nebbi road and the main market entrance despite several warnings by the Municipal and COVID19 Taskforce to avoid the spread of Corona virus.

On Tuesday, the COVID19 Taskforce backed by police, the army and Arua municipal council officials stormed the streets and ordered the vendors to leave and relocate to occupant vacant spaces in social center market.

While some of the vendors complied, others tried to resist forcing the security officials to confiscate their items and dismantle their makeshift platforms.

Most of the vendors were forced to leave after a battle with the officers that lasted for close to two hours.

Nelson Dada, the Chairman General Arua main market, says all efforts were made to persuade the vendors to relocate in vain.

He said some of the vendors resorted to vulgar language and insults whenever they asked them to vacate the roadside.

Cornelius Jobile, the Assistant Town Clerk Arua Municipality noted that many of the vendors had failed to observe the four meter social distancing putting the lives of many at the risk of contracting the corona virus.

According to Jobile, no vendor is allowed to sleep in the market, saying it is a makeshift structure which will soon be closed.

Arua main market has remained functional under strict Corona virus preventive measures including hand washing, social distancing of 4 meters and buying/selling items at intervals to avoid congestion.

