Second suspect added on Kirumira murder file

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One other person has been added to the file on the murder of Former Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira. The file had been recalled by the DPP for advice on how to proceed with the trial of Abubaker Kalungi, one of the suspects in the shooting that ended Kirumira’s life.

According to Irene Nakimbugwe, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, there was fresh evidence which needed to be put into consideration before the suspect is committed to the High Court. The fresh evidence is linking one Hamuza Mwebe to the murder.

The prosecution alleges that the duo and others still at large shot and killed Kirumira and his friend Resty Nalinnya Mbabazi in Bulenga, along the Kampala Mityana highway on Saturday, September 8, 2018. They face two counts of murder.

Mwebe was expected to appear alongside Kalungi, before the Wakiso Grade One Magistrate Noah Ssajabbi this morning. However, he had not been arraigned, by press time.

Wakiso Resident State Attorney Amelia Mukamushaba told the court that she expected police to bring the suspect in court and had not received any other information thus praying that the matter is adjourned for a short time.

Mukamushaba told the court that investigations into the matter were complete. The magistrate adjourned the matter to March 13.

