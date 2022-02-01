Sebei MPs task Nabanjja on Karamojong rustlers

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators from the sebei sub-region have tasked prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja with the security of their electorate.

They are concerned about the renewed raids by suspected Karamonjong warriors, which they ha claim have led to the death of several people and the loss of animals.

The legislators raised their concern during the regional launch of the 41st Tarehe Sita Anniversary Civil-Military activities and Défense Forces Week at the Boma Grounds in Kapchorwa on Friday.

Rose Emma Cherukut, the Kween Woman MP, and her Kapchorwa counterpart, Phillis Chemutai told the Prime Minister that there is a big problem in Soyi county because of raids by suspected Karimojong warriors.

William Chemonges, the Kween County MP, said the rustlers don’t stop at killing people but they also loot their animals.

He explains that the people of Sebei are facing double jeopardy at the hands of Wildlife rangers and Karamajong warriors.

Sam Cheptoris, the Kapchorwa Municipality MP who also doubles as the Water and Environment Minister, asked UPDF to do whatever is possible within their means to sustain the peace that they brought to the country.

Before commenting on the matter, the Prime Minister tasked the 3rd Division Commander Brigadier Joseph Balikumdembe to explain the actions they have taken to curb the growing insurgency in the area.

Balikudembe explained that they had arrested some people suspected to have killed the residents will soon appear in court for murder.

He also noted that they were still investigating if there was gun use in the murder to decide whether to arraign the suspects in the court-martial.

The State Defense Minister, Jacob Oboth said that they will do whatever it takes to restore peace in the region. “We shall resolve it peacefully or otherwise,” Oboth said.

Mary Goretti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs said that the government is monitoring the situation.

She apologized to the people of Sebei for the insurgency caused by the Karamojong warriors.

Nabbanja noted that it has been a deliberate effort by UPDF to secure the lives and property of all Ugandans.

URN