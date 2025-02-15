Schools, media defy ban on publishing students’ results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite a clear directive from the government to protect student privacy, numerous schools, parents, and media outlets—both traditional and social media—continue to publish personal student examination results.

This disregard for privacy regulations persists, undermining efforts to safeguard sensitive data. Education Minister Janet Museveni, while releasing the latest UCE exam results this week, said that the publication of individual learners’ results violates privacy and urged schools to find alternative ways to celebrate academic excellence without breaching the law.

The Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97 prohibits the publication of personal data of children. However, despite this law and a warning by the Education Minister, it has largely been ignored, as several institutions and individuals still openly display examination results. The decision to ban such publications was widely welcomed by those concerned with the commercialization of education.

“We support the minister’s ban, as it helps address the commercialization of education,” said Gonzaga Kaswarra, an education consultant. However, Kaswarra expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement, with schools continuing to disregard the directive, even those linked to high-ranking government officials.

Notably, Seeta Schools, owned by State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, is one such institution that has been criticized for publishing student results despite the ban. The publication of student results serves multiple purposes, particularly for schools looking to market themselves.

Schools often use these displays to attract potential clients (learners), advertising their top performers as a sign of academic excellence. For media outlets, particularly legacy newspapers, publishing these results drives sales, as parents and community members rush to purchase copies to see the achievements of their children or schools. This practice has also contributed to a competitive environment where some schools prioritize achieving high grades at any cost, even resorting to unethical practices to secure better results.

Ritah Namukasa, a teacher in her early retirement, noted as a result, the drive for higher marks has intensified, with schools focusing on producing “top students” whose success can be used as a marketing tool to attract more clients. This system, according to her, not only perpetuates an unhealthy culture of competition but also encourages malpractice that undermines the integrity of the education system.

Michael Aboneka, a lawyer and education rights activist, revealed that he has already received instructions from two clients to take legal action against schools and media outlets for displaying and publishing students’ personal information without consent. Aboneka emphasized the importance of adhering to privacy laws and warned that schools and media houses must be more diligent in protecting the rights of children.

However, a journalist from one of the country’s leading media houses told our reporter that they had obtained consent from parents before publishing the results. In response, Aboneka cautioned that media outlets must ensure that their legal teams carefully review all consents before publication. From his personal view, he added that the child must also be involved in the decision-making process. “The child must also participate in the decision-making. It’s not enough for the parent to say, ‘I’ve given you consent, go ahead.’ A child in senior four can understand the consequences, so you need to have a discussion with both the child and the parents to confirm, ‘Can we allow the media to display your name or results?’” Aboneka stated.

Aboneka also pointed out a broader issue where parents, though well-meaning, are often unaware of the privacy risks they expose their children to. He warned against parents posting their children’s results or personal information on platforms like WhatsApp, as this compromises their children’s right to privacy and security. “You don’t just display your children’s results on WhatsApp because you’re happy. You don’t post pictures of your child without considering the risks. Once it’s on the internet, it’s there forever. Anyone can find out where your child goes to school, and even more, their details, which could expose them to danger,” he explained.

Aboneka also called on the Data Protection Office (DPO) to take a more active role in educating the public about privacy issues, particularly concerning the publication of examination results. He emphasized that the DPO should use this moment to highlight the risks of data breaches and make sure that parents understand the legal consequences of compromising their children’s personal information. “There are still many people who don’t understand the consequences of data breaches. The DPO’s office needs to step up now, especially as it’s exam season, to make sure parents and the public are fully aware of the potential consequences of posting such personal information,” he said.

“It’s not just a policy matter—it’s about education and awareness.” Aboneka also called for a broader shift in the education system, advocating for the removal of commercialization in schools.

He argued that schools should not be allowed to advertise their results in the same way that hospitals or lawyers are prohibited from marketing their services.

“The government needs to stop the commercialization of education. There’s no reason why schools should be advertising their success rates. Just like the Ministry of Health has restricted hospitals from advertising, education institutions should also be banned from doing so,” Aboneka stated. “Ministers should enforce this ban and ensure it’s followed, just like other professional sectors have regulations in place.”

URN