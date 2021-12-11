Salah penalty seals victory for Liverpool

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mohamed Salah scored his 14th Premier League goal of the season to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, and ruin Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield.

The Egyptian powered a penalty past Emiliano Martinez after he had been brought down by Tyrone Mings.

It was fitting reward for Liverpool, who dominated the match but had struggled to find a breakthrough until Salah struck.

Gerrard received rapturous applause from the home fans before the match but saw his Villa side up against it.

In the first half, Andrew Robertson had a header saved by Martinez, who denied Virgil van Dijk after the break, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also came close twice.

Villa came into the match after going behind, with Matthew Cash having a shot saved, but they left it too late to rescue a point.

The win leaves Liverpool in second on 37 points, one behind Manchester City, while Villa drop to 12th, on 19 points.