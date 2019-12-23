Salah, Mane and Mahrez in running for African Player of Year award

Paris, France | AFP | Mohamed Salah will face competition from Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane if he is to sweep a third consecutive African Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) tweeted that Egypt’s Salah, Mane of Senegal as well Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez were on the shortlist for the award.

Salah was crowned the continent’s top player in 2017 and 2018 while Mahrez took it in 2016.

Salah and Mane helped Liverpool to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup this year.

Mahrez, meanwhile, was part of the City team who successfully defended the Premier League title.

He was also a key part of the Algerian squad which triumphed in the African Cup of Nations.

The winner of the African Player of the Year award will be announced in Egypt on January 7.