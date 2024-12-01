Saka on song as Arsenal moves second in Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Arsenal moved to second in the Premier League table on Saturday after a magnificent first half performance saw it to a 5-2 win away to West Ham United.

Bukayo Saka inspired his side to the win with assists for Gabriel Magalhaes after just 10 minutes and Leandro Trossard in the 27th minute.

Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 from the penalty spot on 34 minutes and Kai Havertz added a fourth two minutes later.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson gave West Ham brief hope with two goals in two minutes, but Saka’s penalty deep into injury time ended any doubts about the result.

Chris Wood’s 49th minute penalty saw Nottingham Forest to a narrow 1-0 win at home to Ipswich, who paid a heavy price for Sammie Szmodics’ foul on Jota Silva at the start of the second half.

Daniel Munoz’s 94th minute header gave injury-hit Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle after the home side missed enough first half chances to seal the game.

Newcastle failed to manage a shot on target in the 90 plus minutes, with its goal coming just before the hour after a free kick took a deflection off England defender Marc Guehi.

Justin Kluivert netted a hat-trick of penalties as Bournemouth won 4-2 away to Wolverhampton, while Jorgen Strand Larsen netted twice for the home side, who remains deep in the relegation dogfight.

Leicester City named Ruud van Nistelrooy as its new first team coach on Friday evening and the Dutchman was given an idea of the task ahead of him as it was beaten 4-1 away to Brentford.

The home side fell behind to Facundo Buonanotte’s 21st-minute opener for Leicester, but it bounced back with goals from Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade after 25 and 29 minutes, with Schade making it 3-1 on the stroke of halftime, the 23-year-old finished his hat-trick and assured the points just before the hour.

Brighton and Southampton drew 1-1 on Friday after Kaoru Mitoma deservedly headed Brighton in front after 29 minutes.

Southampton improved in the second half and Flynn Downes equalized just before the hour, and the relegation struggler was unlucky to see a goal ruled out for a tight offside following a four-minute VAR check. ■