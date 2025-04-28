SA champs again, Ugandan boys 5th at All Africa juniors golf

South Africa and Morrocco win Africa Junior Boys and Girls golf

Tunis, Tunisia | THE INDEPENDENT | South Africa Junior golfers have won the boys category of the 25th edition of the All Africa Junior Golf Team Championships held at the Residence Golf Course in Tunis Tunisia. This is a record 25th win for the South African lads.

Morrocco finished second, and together with South Africa, will represent the continent at the Toyota Junior World Cup of golf due in Nagoya Japan in June 2025.

Hosts Tunisia finished third while Uganda came 5th behind Zimbabwe in the tournament that attracted 12 teams.

In the nine-nation girls category, Morocco upset perennial champs South Africa by eight strokes in the highly competitive category,

to book the sole slot to the Toyota World Cup of Golf.

The juniors event was hosted by Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) through Tunisia golf federation.

At the prize-giving, President of the Africa Golf Confederation Johnson Omolo thanked Tunisia for hosting a successful event and also thanked the 12 countries for participating.

“African countries must continue to demonstrate that they are developing golf in Africa by competing in such interventional events if they are to qualify for development grants from the R&A. Participation confirms a countries commitment,” Omolo said.

“As a sovereign continent we must mobilise resources from our governments and the private sector in Africa if Africa is to grow sports. We can’t keep begging for ever from Europeans.”

He stated that junior golf is the future. “Africa’s future is bright if we continue at the current pace of development of Junior golf talent,” he said.

“We have launched a junior charter in all the five regions and Mauritius will host the inaugural Region-4 Junior golf team championship in August 24 to 28th. This will help grow competition at an international level in Africa.”

Boys individual results

Rank Count. Name R1 R2 R3 Tot TTP Par 72 72 72 216 1 Johannes de Bruin 73 74 71 218 +2 2 Alexandre El Khomri 75 73 72 220 +4 3 Johndre Ludick 73 78 70 221 +5 4 Marno Lange 73 74 74 221 +5 5 Mohamed Baouhamou 81 70 72 223 +7 6 Amine El Omari 76 75 74 225 +9 7 Alieldin Salama 67 82 76 225 +9 8 Kyle Johnson 81 72 73 226 +10 9 Gabriel Le Court De Billot 76 73 80 229 +13 10 Tanaka Ashley Chatora 72 75 82 229 +13 11 Junaid Ayaz Manji 78 73 79 230 +14 12 Tanishq Nobeen 80 77 76 233 +17 13 Jad Mourine 75 80 78 233 +17 14 Mehdi Ben Youssef 79 77 78 234 +18 15 Thomas Sinclaire 85 77 73 235 +19 16 Tsevi Soni 74 79 82 235 +19 17 Abdelrahman Eldefrawi 77 84 77 238 +22 18 Tawana Mangoma 80 77 82 239 +23 19 Robert Mofya 82 79 79 240 +24 20 Wissem Zitouni 80 81 79 240 +24 21 Peter Mayende 89 77 75 241 +25 22 John Paul Rugumambaju 82 85 76 243 +27 23 Anthony Otukei 85 80 78 243 +27 24 Samuel Nel 79 79 86 244 +28 25 Braydon Amm 76 82 87 245 +29 26 Simon Lumbwe 87 80 80 247 +31 27 Blackwell Mwandila 86 79 83 248 +32 28 Innocent Chalwe 87 82 80 249 +33 29 Shaka Ndyabahika Kariisa 86 77 88 251 +35 30 Ghaith Rhimi 82 88 83 253 +37 31 Mathis Nicolini 81 81 91 253 +37 32 Mowana Mowa Chokwe 87 85 82 254 +38 33 Oatile Letso Keseabetswe 89 83 85 257 +41 34 Selim Haouala 88 92 78 258 +42 35 Shivam Ashoka Trilochun 84 83 91 258 +42 36 Omar Ibrahim 87 88 84 259 +43 37 Danho Kokora AHI 91 84 85 260 +44 38 Justin Ngeera 93 84 84 261 +45 39 Nathan Mwangi 86 84 92 262 +46 40 Thomo Mokgatle 94 88 81 263 +47 41 Jan Pieter Johnson 97 82 85 264 +48 42 Connor Gibson 92 83 91 266 +50 43 Mohamed Rabie 96 82 89 267 +51 44 Kouassi KOUAKOU 97 82 94 273 +57 45 Ahi Simeon AMONDJI 96 103 91 290 +74 46 Roelof Craig 80 75 D 155 +119

Girls individual results

Rank Count. Name R1 R2 R3 Tot TTP Par 72 72 72 216 1 Sawssane Melhli 79 73 76 228 +12 2 Miriam Masiya 82 75 73 230 +14 3 Kesha Louw 81 76 73 230 +14 4 Lisa Coetzer 79 75 76 230 +14 5 Noha Ghadi 79 76 77 232 +16 6 Sophia Zbiri 71 83 78 232 +16 7 Israa Bouamor 72 81 80 233 +17 8 Talya Samy 82 76 80 238 +22 9 Belinda Wanjiru 81 81 78 240 +24 10 Yasmina Driss 78 81 83 242 +26 11 Casey Twidale 81 82 80 243 +27 12 Audrey Wanjiku Gachora 79 87 80 246 +30 13 Hazel Nyambura Kuria 79 82 85 246 +30 14 Lily Marie Elizabeth Ascott 86 79 82 247 +31 15 Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro 87 77 83 247 +31 16 Lina Barhoumi 90 80 84 254 +38 17 Tuduetso Tangiso Onyadile 80 85 91 256 +40 18 Maru Chokwe 87 87 85 259 +43 19 Nour Elmanakhly 87 81 92 260 +44 20 Marie Olivia De Labauve d’Arifat 91 84 91 266 +50 21 Zarina Makwarimba 88 90 89 267 +51 22 Racheal Laura Natukunda 89 96 87 272 +56 23 Elizabeth Danelle Dlexik Kawalya 94 96 86 276 +60 24 Shriya Purmanan 102 94 88 284 +68 25 Chiara Moothoo Caroopen 96 93 95 284 +68 26 Lilly Kassem 95 98 96 289 +73