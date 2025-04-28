SA champs again, Ugandan boys 5th at All Africa juniors golf

South Africa and Morrocco win Africa Junior Boys and Girls golf
Tunis, Tunisia | THE INDEPENDENT | South Africa Junior golfers have won the boys category of the 25th edition of the All Africa Junior Golf Team Championships held at the Residence Golf Course in Tunis Tunisia. This is a record 25th win for the South African lads.
Morrocco finished second, and together with South Africa, will represent the continent at the Toyota Junior World Cup of golf due in Nagoya Japan in June 2025.
Hosts Tunisia finished third while Uganda came 5th behind Zimbabwe in the tournament that attracted 12 teams.
In the nine-nation girls category, Morocco upset perennial champs South Africa by eight strokes in the highly competitive category,
to book the sole slot to the Toyota World Cup of Golf.
The juniors event was hosted by Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) through Tunisia golf federation.
At the prize-giving, President of the Africa Golf Confederation Johnson Omolo thanked Tunisia for hosting a successful event and also thanked the 12 countries for participating.
“African countries must continue to demonstrate that they are developing golf in Africa by competing in such interventional events if they are to qualify for development grants from the R&A. Participation confirms a countries commitment,” Omolo said.
“As a sovereign continent we must mobilise resources from our governments and the private sector in Africa if Africa is to grow sports. We can’t keep begging for ever from Europeans.”
He stated that junior golf is the future. “Africa’s future is bright if we continue at the current pace of development of Junior golf talent,” he said.
“We have launched a junior charter in all the five regions and Mauritius will host the inaugural Region-4 Junior golf team championship in August 24 to 28th. This will help grow competition at an international level in Africa.”
Boys individual results
|Rank
|Count.
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Tot
|TTP
|Par
|72
|72
|72
|216
|1
|Johannes de Bruin
|73
|74
|71
|218
|+2
|2
|Alexandre El Khomri
|75
|73
|72
|220
|+4
|3
|Johndre Ludick
|73
|78
|70
|221
|+5
|4
|Marno Lange
|73
|74
|74
|221
|+5
|5
|Mohamed Baouhamou
|81
|70
|72
|223
|+7
|6
|Amine El Omari
|76
|75
|74
|225
|+9
|7
|Alieldin Salama
|67
|82
|76
|225
|+9
|8
|Kyle Johnson
|81
|72
|73
|226
|+10
|9
|Gabriel Le Court De Billot
|76
|73
|80
|229
|+13
|10
|Tanaka Ashley Chatora
|72
|75
|82
|229
|+13
|11
|Junaid Ayaz Manji
|78
|73
|79
|230
|+14
|12
|Tanishq Nobeen
|80
|77
|76
|233
|+17
|13
|Jad Mourine
|75
|80
|78
|233
|+17
|14
|Mehdi Ben Youssef
|79
|77
|78
|234
|+18
|15
|Thomas Sinclaire
|85
|77
|73
|235
|+19
|16
|Tsevi Soni
|74
|79
|82
|235
|+19
|17
|Abdelrahman Eldefrawi
|77
|84
|77
|238
|+22
|18
|Tawana Mangoma
|80
|77
|82
|239
|+23
|19
|Robert Mofya
|82
|79
|79
|240
|+24
|20
|Wissem Zitouni
|80
|81
|79
|240
|+24
|21
|Peter Mayende
|89
|77
|75
|241
|+25
|22
|John Paul Rugumambaju
|82
|85
|76
|243
|+27
|23
|Anthony Otukei
|85
|80
|78
|243
|+27
|24
|Samuel Nel
|79
|79
|86
|244
|+28
|25
|Braydon Amm
|76
|82
|87
|245
|+29
|26
|Simon Lumbwe
|87
|80
|80
|247
|+31
|27
|Blackwell Mwandila
|86
|79
|83
|248
|+32
|28
|Innocent Chalwe
|87
|82
|80
|249
|+33
|29
|Shaka Ndyabahika Kariisa
|86
|77
|88
|251
|+35
|30
|Ghaith Rhimi
|82
|88
|83
|253
|+37
|31
|Mathis Nicolini
|81
|81
|91
|253
|+37
|32
|Mowana Mowa Chokwe
|87
|85
|82
|254
|+38
|33
|Oatile Letso Keseabetswe
|89
|83
|85
|257
|+41
|34
|Selim Haouala
|88
|92
|78
|258
|+42
|35
|Shivam Ashoka Trilochun
|84
|83
|91
|258
|+42
|36
|Omar Ibrahim
|87
|88
|84
|259
|+43
|37
|Danho Kokora AHI
|91
|84
|85
|260
|+44
|38
|Justin Ngeera
|93
|84
|84
|261
|+45
|39
|Nathan Mwangi
|86
|84
|92
|262
|+46
|40
|Thomo Mokgatle
|94
|88
|81
|263
|+47
|41
|Jan Pieter Johnson
|97
|82
|85
|264
|+48
|42
|Connor Gibson
|92
|83
|91
|266
|+50
|43
|Mohamed Rabie
|96
|82
|89
|267
|+51
|44
|Kouassi KOUAKOU
|97
|82
|94
|273
|+57
|45
|Ahi Simeon AMONDJI
|96
|103
|91
|290
|+74
|46
|Roelof Craig
|80
|75
|D
|155
|+119
Girls individual results
|Rank
|Count.
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Tot
|TTP
|Par
|72
|72
|72
|216
|1
|Sawssane Melhli
|79
|73
|76
|228
|+12
|2
|Miriam Masiya
|82
|75
|73
|230
|+14
|3
|Kesha Louw
|81
|76
|73
|230
|+14
|4
|Lisa Coetzer
|79
|75
|76
|230
|+14
|5
|Noha Ghadi
|79
|76
|77
|232
|+16
|6
|Sophia Zbiri
|71
|83
|78
|232
|+16
|7
|Israa Bouamor
|72
|81
|80
|233
|+17
|8
|Talya Samy
|82
|76
|80
|238
|+22
|9
|Belinda Wanjiru
|81
|81
|78
|240
|+24
|10
|Yasmina Driss
|78
|81
|83
|242
|+26
|11
|Casey Twidale
|81
|82
|80
|243
|+27
|12
|Audrey Wanjiku Gachora
|79
|87
|80
|246
|+30
|13
|Hazel Nyambura Kuria
|79
|82
|85
|246
|+30
|14
|Lily Marie Elizabeth Ascott
|86
|79
|82
|247
|+31
|15
|Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro
|87
|77
|83
|247
|+31
|16
|Lina Barhoumi
|90
|80
|84
|254
|+38
|17
|Tuduetso Tangiso Onyadile
|80
|85
|91
|256
|+40
|18
|Maru Chokwe
|87
|87
|85
|259
|+43
|19
|Nour Elmanakhly
|87
|81
|92
|260
|+44
|20
|Marie Olivia De Labauve d’Arifat
|91
|84
|91
|266
|+50
|21
|Zarina Makwarimba
|88
|90
|89
|267
|+51
|22
|Racheal Laura Natukunda
|89
|96
|87
|272
|+56
|23
|Elizabeth Danelle Dlexik Kawalya
|94
|96
|86
|276
|+60
|24
|Shriya Purmanan
|102
|94
|88
|284
|+68
|25
|Chiara Moothoo Caroopen
|96
|93
|95
|284
|+68
|26
|Lilly Kassem
|95
|98
|96
|289
|+73