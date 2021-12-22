S. African court grants Zuma leave to appeal against order to return to jail

Johannesburg, S.A. | Xinhua | South Africa’s North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal last week’s court ruling that declared his medical parole release unlawful.

Judge Elias Motojane said it was necessary to allow the appeal because another court could come to a different decision.

“In my view, this matter merits the attention of the Supreme Court of Appeal to bring certainty and the correct interpretation and the application of these provisions,” he said.

The judge said Zuma must be treated with “humanity.”

His “illness” and “advanced age” required compassion, Motojane said, adding another court might consider all these factors.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the judgment was welcomed. It is not clear when the Supreme Court of Appeal might hear the appeal.

This came after the same court ruled on December 15 that former Corrections Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and must be overturned, meaning Zuma must return to prison.

The former president began to serve a 15-month prison sentence in July at Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court. He was moved to a hospital prison in August, before being released in September on medical parole.

Xinhua