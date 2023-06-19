Rwehabura and Peris win Hima Captain’s Putter as Ebb Club win Helmet Cup

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Brian Rwehabura and Vanessa Peris claimed the Men’s and Ladies Overall crowns at the Hima Cement sponsored Captain’s Putter at the par 71 Lakeside side Entebbe Club on the weekend.

Rwehabura returned 63 nett for the men’s title and Peris 64 nett to scoop the Ladies Crown.

The Captain’s Putter is an annual tournament organised by the new captain of the club who is Serwano Walusimbi, the tournament was sponsored by Hima Cement, who have been partners with East Africa’s oldest golf club.

Dr Peter Apell, was Group A winner with 71 nett while Mark Rubasimbira, was winner Group B with 67 nett while Raymond Ekwamu, claimed Group C with 65 nett

Rita Apell, won the Ladies Group A with 71 nett while Mariam Faridah, was winner Group B with 66 nett.

Edward Kabuchu, was the Seniors winner with 71 nett.

Meanwhile Entebbe Club beat Kilembe Mines Golf Club 669 to 731 nett with a nett difference of 62 strokes to win the first leg of the Hima Cement Helmet Cup.