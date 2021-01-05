Rwandan, Congolese nationals arrested in Kabale over illegal entry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kabale has arrested 60 Rwandan and Democratic Republic of Congo nationals over the illegal entry.

Brian Ampeire, Kabale District Police Commander says that the suspects include 50 Rwandan nationals and 10 DRC nationals. Ampeire says that 47 of the suspects were intercepted in Kabale on Tuesday while travelling in a Jussy bus registration number UAS 290Y that was heading to Kampala from Kisoro.

The others were travelling in a Malayika bus registration number UAQ 545T that was also heading to Kampala from Kisoro.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that the suspects who are currently being detained at Kabale central police station were found without any travel documents authorizing them to be in Uganda. Maate says that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they are heading to Buganda and Bunyoro regions.

Dindah Nanyuzwenayo, Yovenabi Musabyimana and Ngabo Kanyolo, all Rwandan nationals confessed that they illegally crossed into Uganda from Rwanda through a porous border of Chanika. He says that they crossed in groups of 15 people to go to Bunyoro to work as casual labourers as they look for survival.

They say that they have no travel documents because authorities in Rwanda cannot allow them to cross into Uganda.

In November 2019, 23 Congolese and Rwandan nationals were arrested in Kabale for illegal entry into Uganda.

The suspects were intercepted aboard a bus registration number UAV 118U belonging to Bismarkan Coaches on their way to Kampala from Kisoro district.

