Rwanda prohibits NGOs, other agencies to cooperate with Belgium

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | The Rwandan government has barred all international and national non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and agencies operating in the country from cooperating with the Belgian government and its affiliated entities, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

“Effective immediately, all collaboration, partnerships, and engagement with the government of Belgium and its affiliated institutions, non-governmental cooperation actors, agencies and programs are prohibited,” said the statement issued by the Rwanda Governance Board.

“Any ongoing projects or agreements involving these entities and other similarly affiliated entities must be terminated immediately and reported accordingly,” the statement said.

According to the statement, no funding including grants and donations, shall be received from or disbursed to the Belgian government, its institutions, affiliated agencies or programs.

The Rwandan government said the restriction includes budget support, project funding, technical assistance grants and payments made through third party intermediaries.

The statement warned that failure to comply with the restrictions would lead to de-registration and/or other administrative measures.

Rwanda on March 17 cut diplomatic relations with Belgium, giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, a day after Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. ■