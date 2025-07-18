Rwanda approves peace deal with DRC

KIGALI, Rwanda | Xinhua | Rwanda on Wednesday evening approved a draft law ratifying a peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., on June 27, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Rwandan Prime Minister.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in addressing Rwanda’s security concerns, restoring peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, and promoting regional economic integration, the statement read.

“Rwanda remains committed to the implementation of this agreement and looks forward to the conclusion of the Doha Talks, facilitated by the State of Qatar with the support of the African Union,” it added.

The comprehensive peace deal, which entered into force upon signing, outlines the establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days. It also includes commitments to respect territorial integrity, cease hostilities, disengage and disarm armed forces, and conditionally integrate non-state armed groups.

The agreement also includes provisions to facilitate the safe, voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons, reaffirm the peacekeeping mandate of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and promote regional integration through cross-border development initiatives.

For decades, eastern DRC has been plagued by violence, a situation further exacerbated by the resurgence of the March 23 Movement since late 2021. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing the rebel group, a claim rejected by Rwandan authorities. ■