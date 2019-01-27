Rwand Air appoints an agent in Australia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, has appointed Airline Rep Services a General Sales Agent (GSA), a company division of the CVFR Travel Group as its representative for the region of Australia and New Zealand.

The airline’s CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, said the deal was accomplished owed to their standards and wealth of experience in air travel management.

“We are challenging them to capitalize on their strengths and capabilities to help maximizing our sales and revenues, promote the airline’s presence in both markets, and connect our customers to over 26 destinations in Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia,” she said.

The Airline Rep Services Managing Director Roheena Gidwani said “It is an amazing opportunity to partner with RwandAir and its growth story for the ANZ region.”

With a fleet of twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330, the airline currently reaches out to twenty-six destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The carrier also plans to start flights to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in April, while Guangzhou and Tel Aviv will also be added to their expanding network.