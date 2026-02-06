RWABWOGO: Uganda eyes U.S. AGOA market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Odrek Rwabwogo, chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Export and Industrial Development (PACEID), says Uganda is seeking to regain and expand access to the United States market following the reauthorization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Rwabwogo says the extension restores an important trade opportunity for African countries and gives Uganda a chance to rebuild confidence among exporters and investors after its suspension from the programme in January 2024.

AGOA was reauthorized on February 3, 2026, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation extending the trade programme to December 31, 2026, with retroactive effect from September 30, 2025.

The move ends months of uncertainty after the programme expired last year. The trade framework allows eligible sub-Saharan African countries to export thousands of products to the United States duty-free, including agricultural goods, textiles, apparel, and selected manufactured items.

Rwabwogo says Ugandan officials have continued engaging U.S. lawmakers despite the suspension to keep the country’s case active.

He says meetings were held in December with officials from Senator Chris Coons’ office, alongside African ambassadors, civil society representatives, and trade experts.

Similar engagements, he adds, were also held with Congressman Jason Smith, Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

According to Rwabwogo, those engagements contributed to the House Committee on Ways and Means approving a bill to renew AGOA following a strong bipartisan vote. Rwabwogo adds that PACEID has continued supporting Ugandan exporters to maintain links with the U.S. market.

He says new commercial opportunities have emerged in cities such as Detroit, Chicago, and Atlanta, helping businesses stay connected to U.S. buyers during the period of uncertainty.

Announcing the extension, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said AGOA must evolve to reflect modern trade realities.

Greer said the United States will work with Congress to modernize the programme to deliver stronger outcomes for both Africa and the U.S., including improved market access for American businesses, farmers, and ranchers.

AGOA eligibility requires participating countries to demonstrate progress toward market-based economies, respect for the rule of law, political pluralism, and due process, as well as protect human rights and remove barriers to U.S. trade and investment.

For Uganda, Rwabwogo says the AGOA extension offers a renewed opportunity to reposition its exporters as discussions continue on the programme’s long-term futu

***

URN