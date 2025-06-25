Ruto urges restraint as fresh protests erupt

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenyan President William Ruto appealed for calm and restraint following the outbreak of protests on Wednesday in major towns across the East African country.

“I urge all citizens to reject violence and destruction of public property. We have only one Kenya to build, and its progress depends on our collective restraint,” said Ruto.

While the Kenyan government has yet to release any injury or casualty figures, local media reported that two people were killed, scores of others injured, and property worth millions destroyed amid the chaos.

The protests, which erupted in various towns, saw thousands of people take to the streets, carrying placards and chanting songs.

According to local media outlet Citizen, one man died after police opened fire on protesters in Matuu Town of Machakos County, while a student was killed in Molo Town of Nakuru County.

The protests were said to mark one year since Kenyans expressed their opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 through widespread demonstrations, which ultimately led to its withdrawal by Ruto.

“We are here to honor those killed in 2024. It has been one year since the protests. People are still being abducted. It seems nothing has changed,” said Cyril Kadome, one of the protesters.

Normal business was forced to a standstill in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, as well as in other major towns, including Nyeri, Eldoret, Machakos, Mombasa, Kakamega, Narok, Kajiado, and Kisii.

In Nairobi, shops in the central business district and most residential areas were closed, and motorists were kept off the road, with protesters starting to pour onto the streets from as early as 7:00 a.m. local time.

Earlier, Inspector-General of National Police Service Douglas Kanja noted that while the Kenyan constitution allows citizens the right to peaceful and lawful assembly, any contrary conduct violates the law, and security officers shall prevent any breach of peace.

Kanja warned against unauthorized persons attempting to access protected areas, such as Parliament and State House, and urged protesters to refrain from acts that would provoke the police while they are conducting their duties.

Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary at the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, said the government will do everything to protect everyone and their livelihoods. ■