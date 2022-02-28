Monday , February 28 2022
Russian forces destroy world’s biggest cargo plane Mriya in Ukraine

The Independent February 28, 2022 Business, TECH NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

The world’s biggest plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, gets ready to take off from an airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, April 3, 2018. PHOTO Xinhua/Chen Junfen

The restoration of the plane will cost more than 3 billion U.S. dollars.

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Russian forces have destroyed Ukraine’s flagman aircraft An-225 Mriya, the world’s biggest cargo plane, Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom said Sunday on Telegram.

The aircraft was destroyed in an attack by Russian troops on the Hostomel airport outside Kiev, Ukroboronprom said.

The restoration of the plane will cost more than 3 billion U.S. dollars and will take a long time, it said.

The An-225 Mriya, designed in the 1980s, is the longest and the heaviest airplane ever built. It was capable of carrying up to 640 tons of cargo.

