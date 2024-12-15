Sunday , December 15 2024
Home / Society catergory / Health / Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge

Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge

The Independent December 15, 2024 Health, WORLD Leave a comment

MOSCOW, Russia | TASS | Russia has developed its own mRNA vaccine against cancer, it will be distributed to patients free of charge, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health Andrey Kaprin has told Radio Rossiya.

The vaccine was developed in collaboration with several research centers. It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025.

Earlier, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS that the vaccine’s pre-clinical trials had shown that it suppresses tumor development and potential metastases.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved