Saturday , February 26 2022
Lato Milk
Home / WORLD / Russia seizes lots of Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defense ministry

Russia seizes lots of Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defense ministry

The Independent February 26, 2022 WORLD Leave a comment

Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Courtesy photo

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has seized a large quantity of weapons supplied by Western countries in recent months, said Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday.

The seized weapons include the U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile systems and British NLAWs, the spokesman said.

“In total, the Russian Armed Forces disabled 211 facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them, 17 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 19 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 39 radar stations. Six combat aircraft, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down,” Konashenkov said.

*****

Xinhua

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved