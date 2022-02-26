Russia seizes lots of Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defense ministry

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has seized a large quantity of weapons supplied by Western countries in recent months, said Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday.

The seized weapons include the U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile systems and British NLAWs, the spokesman said.

“In total, the Russian Armed Forces disabled 211 facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them, 17 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 19 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 39 radar stations. Six combat aircraft, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down,” Konashenkov said.

*****

Xinhua