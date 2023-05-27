RUKUNGIRI: Suspect found dead in police cell

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have launched investigations into circumstances under which a 26-year-old suspect died in custody.

Benjamin Akampa alias Kyojo, a resident of Kitojo central Bugyera parish Buyanja sub-county, was found dead in the cells of Buyanja Police Station on Thursday. Akampa had been arrested for allegedly breaking into the house of Allan Atweeta and stealing a Hisense Television set valued at 1.6 Million Shillings.

Atweeta and three other residents Ivan Niwamanya, Merry Tumuhairwe, and Yusuf Tumuhabirwe allegedly beat up Akampa in a bar at Murumba trading center and later handed him to Buyanja Police Station.

While at the police station, Akampa started complaining of stomach pain as well as developing convulsions, and moments later, he was found dead inside the cells.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi Region says that Atweta, Tumugabirwe, Niwamanya, and Tumuhairwe have been arrested for questioning.

This is not the first suspect to die in police custody in Rukungiri district. In December 2020, Moses Bahati, a resident of Kajunju cell in Ndere parish in Ruhinda sub-county.

Bahati died inside custody at Ruykinda police post. He had been detained on allegations of stealing chicken.

