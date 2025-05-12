Rukungiri housemaid on the run after allegedly murdering her boss after fight over rag

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rukungiri district are hunting for a housemaid who allegedly killed her 81-year-old employer, Kedress Kashillingi alias Muserebende, after a quarrel over a mopping rag. The suspect, identified only as Constance, allegedly attacked Kashillingi on Sunday morning at Nyakabare village, Central Division, Kebisoni Town Council.

Constance had started working for the deceased on May 5, 2025, after Kashillingi picked her up from Kebisoni Trading Center while she was job-hunting. Catherine Natukunda, a granddaughter of Kashillingi, said the quarrel erupted at around 7:15 AM. Natukunda, who lives in the same house with her son, Brighon Tumusiime, Kashillingi, and Constance, said she left for Kebisoni Trading Center shortly after the disagreement to buy some items and sent Tumusiime to fetch water.

Later, Tumusiime alerted Natukunda that Kashillingi was lying lifeless in her bedroom. Natukunda rushed home and found Kashillingi dead, with her head covered by a cloth. She added that Constance had already fled the scene.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, said investigators recovered bloodstains at the scene and found a hoe, which the suspect allegedly used to strike Kashillingi on the head. Maate confirmed that police have launched a manhunt for Constance and vowed to arrest and charge her accordingly.

***

URN