Rukungiri health workers urgepPresident Museveni to take the COVID jab

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of health practitioners in Rukungiri district under their umbrella body Uganda nurses and mid- wives union (UNMU) want the president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni vaccinated against Covid -19 using AstraZeneca vaccine.

In an interview with URN, the health practitioners said that the president shouldn’t be looking for any other vaccine because as a country we have already gotten one saying that the president should be the first person to be vaccinated because it will morale boost other Ugandans to massively participate in this vaccination Campaign.

They added that president’s vaccination will nuetralize rumors trending on social media platforms that the covid-19 vaccine that Uganda received is fake adding that if the vaccine is genuine and does not have any harm on Ugandans, asking why Museveni has he not yet been vaccinated yet his counterpart of Rwanda has already been vaccinated using the same vaccine that Uganda has.

While addressing the country on the weekend, the president said that he is still looking for vaccine that he and his family will go for, a thing that left some Ugandans with unanswered questions about the effectiveness of Astra Zeneca vaccine that Uganda received.

Alex Bukiriro, the UNMU Kigezi regional coordinator at the same a director at Bukiriro clinics in Buyanja town council Rukungiri district wants the president be vaccinated first saying that the vaccine is meant for Ugandans including the president, because the vaccine was first tested and it does not have any harm on the lives of Ugandans, adding that there isn’t no good reason awhy the president should not be vaccinated.

Anet Mugyenyi, a midwife at Rukungiri health center 4 says the president is physiologically human being like other Ugandans and he should also be vaccinated with the same vaccine that will be administered to all of us.

On Friday last week, When Rukungiri district received the covid-19 vaccine, the district chairperson Charles Andrewson Katebire said that it is being rumored that the vaccine which Uganda received is not being used in European counties and that it was only brought to Africa for testing.

He also tasked the district health department to do enough sensitization to the public about the vaccine saying that the people may not accept to be vaccinated in fear of their lives adding that there is an ongoing information of social media that this vaccine may be harmful to people’s lives.

However, Justus Kiplanga, the Uganda nurses and mid- wives union president asked all Ugandans including the health workers to massively participate in the vaccination campaign saying that it is not a cure but it protects them from being badly affected by Covid-19 disease.

URN