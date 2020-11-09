Rukungiri gets new district service commission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukungiri district has got a new district service commission following the expiry of the term of office for the incumbent commission seven months ago. The new members are Cleophas Tiwaitiu as chairperson, Rwandembo Mugisha, Jackson Baryamwihaho and Beatrice Namara. Tiwaitiu replaces Stanley Munabi whose term expired after serving for 8 years.

Rukungiri Chief Administrative Officer, Elisa Byamungu the says the newly appointed members have already been approved by the Public Service Commission to start work with immediate effect.

Byamungu says the commission has been tasked to clear the case backlog in the district and fill up vacant posts in public offices. He called on the new commission members to draw their strength from the oath office to address the declining ethical standards, lack of integrity and fight impunity in the public service.

Charles Andrewson Katebire, the Rukungiri district LC 5 chairperson tasked the commission to review the methodology used to recruit workers saying they should recruit workers from within the district to streamline service delivery. He says recruiting workers from the district will address the problem of absenteeism and late coming.

The new commission members vowed to serve the district diligently. Samuel Ahimbisibwe, a businessman in Rukungiri town has asked the new commission members to desist from soliciting bribes from applicants for jobs if the district is to gain from their services.

James Kanyesigye, a resident of Buyanja town council asked the new commission to work closely with the relevant stakeholders including the public service to make sure that the government gets the right people in the right positions at the right time.

Richard Muguma, a resident of Nyakagyeme sub- county said without a functional and vibrant public service commission, government will not be able to effectively implement its programs, which in turn affected the development of the district.

URN