Rukiga councillors, CAO feud over tour

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A row has erupted between Rukiga district councillors and the office of the Chief Administrative Officer over a failed agriculture tour.

On September 26th, councillors resolved during a council session to have an agriculture tour in Masaka district. The council resolved that the office of the Chief Administrative Officer liaises with that of the District Chief Finance Officer to make sure that shillings 12 million is available to facilitate the trip.

They also resolved to have a tour on October 14th 2019. However, to their dismay, the councillors’ preparations were turned down without clear reasons and prior communication.

They now accuse Fredrick Ssemogerere, the Rukiga Chief Administrative Officer for sabotaging their journey.

Agnes Korukundo, the district female councillor representing elderly and Mark Kushaba, councillor representing Mparo town council say that after the resolution, all councillors prepared for the journey.

They, however, say that they were dismayed after the tour was cancelled.

Brenda Ainembabazi, female councillor representing Muhanga town council and Mable Size, a female councillor representing Bukinda Sub County, says that they were surprised when the CAO declined to authorize the release of funds without clear reasons.

Lastone Muhereza, Bucundura, district councillor representing Kashambya sub-county demands for Ssemogerere replacement accusing him of being incompetent.

When contacted, Ssemogerere says that the tour cannot be sanctioned because the district has no funds for facilitation.

Gideon Tumwesigye, Rukiga district Principle Assistant Secretary says that there are no funds to facilitate the tour.

Tumwesigye says that Geoffrey Byamugisha, the Rukiga District speaker should be blamed for failing to inform the councillors about the cancellation of the tour.

URN