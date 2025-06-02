Round 2: Russia-Ukraine talks wrap up in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, TURKEY | TASS | The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine has concluded in Istanbul. The previous meeting was held in Turkey on May 16. For the new round, Moscow and Kiev prepared memorandums outlining their approaches to resolving the conflict. The patries communicated in Russian, a sourse told TASS.

At the beginning of the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a welcoming speech, noting that the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine produced significant results. A source told TASS that the Russian side will release a press statement following the talks.

TASS has gathered key details on the meeting.

Opening remarks

In his welcoming speech, the Turkish foreign minister expressed hope for “specific progress in the shortest time possible,” including new agreements on the exchange of prisoners. He added that the meeting would discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine. Earlier, Fidan said that after completing the technical part of the negotiations, it would be possible to organize a meeting of the presidents of Russia, the United States and Turkey – Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan – as well as Vladimir Zelensky.

Venue

The talks took place at the Ciragan Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus. The historical building compound, which also hosts a hotel, is used by the Turkish authorities for arranging official events. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations were seated on opposite sides of a U-shaped table, with Turkish representatives positioned between them, according to a broadcast. Just as during the first round, flags of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine were placed behind each table. The previous meeting was held at the Dolmabahce presidential office near Ciragan.

Delegations’ lineup

According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the composition of the Russian delegation remained unchanged. In the first round, the negotiating group, headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Meanwhile, Vladimir Zelensky introduced some changes in the composition of Kiev’s delegation. This time, Head of the Department of Intergovernmental Relations of the Ukrainian army, Alexey Malovatsky, did not go to Istanbul. The delegation to the second round included three new members: Yury Kovbasa, a representative of the Verkhovna Rada commissioner for human rights in security and defense bodies, Yevgeny Ostryansky, deputy chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, and Andrey Fomin, head of the international law department and deputy chief of the international and operational law department of the Central Legal Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff.

Other meetings, no mediation

Apart from the Turkish foreign minister, the meeting was attended by the director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin. Zakharova noted that there was no talk about any mediation by Turkey or any other party in the negotiations. US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported that representatives of the US, Germany, France, and the UK would visit Istanbul on June 2. According to Zakharova, Moscow has taken note of these remarks. Meanwhile, she recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s negotiation initiative implies direct negotiations between the parties.

Preparations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced the second round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul scheduled for June 2. The minister’s statement said that “the Russian side promptly developed a relevant memorandum, as agreed.” He added that Moscow was ready to present the document during the second round. In his statement, Lavrov expressed hope that “all those who are sincerely, not only by lip service, interested in the success of the peace process will support the new round.” Medinsky said on May 28 that he had called the head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, the country’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and proposed the exact date and place of the meeting to exchange memorandums. The Ukrainian side, represented by Umerov, noted that it had no objection to a meeting with Russia, but was waiting for a memorandum from Moscow before holding it. He also stated that Ukraine had sent Russia a document outlining its position on the ceasefire. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov then called Kiev’s demand unconstructive and urged waiting for the second round of talks.

First round

Direct talks with Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Putin’s initiative after a suspension of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to expressing their intention to continue working for a ceasefire, the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The deal was then implemented. Following the first round, Medinsky said that the Russian side was satisfied with the result and was ready to continue communication.