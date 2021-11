Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his Matchday 3 heroics against Atalanta to rescue a point for Man. United, who remain top of the group. Strikes from Josip Iličić and Duván Zapata twice put the third-placed Italians ahead, only for two Ronaldo finishes – a minute into added time of either half – to salvage a draw.

United drew for the first time in 18 Champions League matches, dating back to October 2018.