Rockets from Ethiopia hit Eritrea’s capital — diplomats

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Rockets from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region struck the capital of neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday night, diplomats said, as tensions between the Ethiopian federal government and local force in the Tigray region are growing.

At least two of the rockets appeared to have hit areas near the airport in south of the capital Asmara, diplomats said.

The rockets attack on Eritrea came after the local force, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), claimed rocket attacks on two airports in Ethiopia earlier in the day.

Since the early hours of Nov. 4, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The mounting disputes between the federal government and the TPLF were exacerbated in September this year, when the Tigray regional government decided to go ahead with its planned regional elections, which the Ethiopian parliament had previously postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

******

Xinhua