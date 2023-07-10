Road accidents back in focus as FDC mourns late Charles Angiro Gutmoi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has mourned the loss of former Erute North County MP Charles Angiro Gutmoi, describing him as a strong leader who championed the interests of the common person.

Gutmoi died in a road accident along the Karuma-Pakwach highway on Saturday morning. The FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat described Angiro as a vocal advocate who held the government accountable, stating that his passing is not only a significant loss for the party but for Uganda as a whole.

Joy Atim Ongom, the former Lira District woman MP from the Uganda People’s Congress- UPC party, described Gutmoi as a fearless and down-to-earth leader who worked tirelessly for the benefit of all.

Moses Okot Jr, the Kyoga County MP and a member of the FDC party, remembers Gutmoi as a courageous political mentor who inspired many individuals to engage in activism and good politics.

However, Okot expressed concern about the current state of roads, emphasizing that they have become dangerous death traps.

The 2022 Annual Crime Report reveals a rise in road accidents in Uganda, with 20,394 cases reported in 2022 compared to 17,443 cases the previous year. The report highlights that 61 percent of accidents were a result of reckless driving, indicating the need for increased road safety measures.

****

URN