Rivals say Sseggona is a good MP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opponents of the incumbent Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona, say he is a good debater who enjoys national wide support but fault him on being out of touch with the concerns of the local people.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, four of the seven candidates who want to replace Sseggona said, that although it’s so important to focus on national issues in parliament, an MP should also pay attention to the local problems of the people he represents.

Charles Ggala, a candidate sponsored by Sseggona’s previous political party, the Democratic Party said, if he’s elected MP, he will seek to balance between the national duties of an MP and the specific issues of his constituents.

Sseggona with nine other DP MPs recently crossed to the newly formed National Unity Platform accusing the party leader Norbert Mao of working at cross purpose with the aspiration of the party.

Another candidate also nominated today, Alliance for National Transformation’s Hamida Nassimbwa said that the reason she has come out to challenge Sseggona is because his constituents felt left out. She says that although it makes some people outside the constituency proud to see Sseggona shine in parliament, his own people feel he’s too detached from them. She added that she wants to be judged not over the political party that is sponsoring her but the issues she is raising.

For Charles Magoola, Matovu the FDC flag bearer who narrowly lost to Sseggona in the 2016 elections said it’s disingenuous to say that an MP should only talk. He said in his understanding, an MP should help his or her people in the fight against poverty to improve house hold incomes. Magoola added that people should begin voting for only candidates who have had a contribution in improving their welfare.

For her part, Nakiyingi Olive who is contesting as an independent said she will pay more attention to listening to people’s concerns than remain in Kampala to appease other Ugandans.

For Male Kakinda Najib, the NRM flag bearer, this is the time to liberate Busiro East from the opposition that had dominated it for the last 15 years. He said based on the fact that there are many opposition leaning candidates, he will use the opportunity to win the seat for his party.

Also in the race is Kangave Fred, a boda boda rider who has come as an independent.

Today, the Electoral Commission is concluding its two day nomination of parliamentary candidates across the country. In Wakiso district, the exercise is being carried out at the district headquarters in Wakiso town.

URN