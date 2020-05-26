Rider crashes in truck while dodging police checkpoint, succumbs to death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A motorcyclist crashed into a truck on Monday evening as he tried to dodge a police checkpoint at Yesu Amala in Nansana municipality. The Deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire identified the deceased as Musa Ssempala.

According to Owoyesigire, Ssempala was riding a bajaj boxer UDM O81L when he rammed into an Isuzu truck UBA 310H that was loaded with metallic doors and timber as he tried to dodge the roadblock. The truck driver fled the scene shortly after the accident.

“Ssempala hit the truck from the rear as he was allegedly dodging the tyre cutters at the checkpoint, he sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kedi clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Owoyesigyire said. He added that the police impounded the truck and arrested two occupants.

Ssempala is suspected to have been in a rush to beat the curfew that was announced by President Yoweri Museveni as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures when he met his death. His body was picked by from Kedi clinic and taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Old Kampala police division is investigating a fire outbreak along Kabaka Anjagala Lane in Aggrey Zone in Rubaga division Kampala district. Police suspects that the fire started from a restaurant where a gas cooker was left unattended too.

“Fire and rescue service officers were introduced at the scene and managed to contain the fire from spreading and destroying property of three other shops,” Owoyesigyire said.

******

URN