REVIEW: Gone in 2018

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jan.05: Former Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo

Retired Church of Uganda Archbishop, Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo has lost the battle to cancer at Kampala Hospital in Kololo. He had returned to Uganda in June 2017 from the UK, where he had been admitted at St. Mary’s Hospital Paddington, London since 2016 after he was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus .

Feb. 01: Musician Mowzey Radio dies

Moses Ssekibogo, best known as Mowzey Radio, died on Feb.01 at Case Hospital in Kampala. Death of the famous member of the Goodlyfe Crew musicians shook the nation and President Yoweri Museveni joined millions of Ugandans to mourn and pay tributes. Radio was 33 years old when he died following an assault at a bar in Entebbe that inflicted injuries on his head.

Feb.27: Susan Magara dies

28-year-old Susan Magara, the daughter of a prominent businessman was kidnapped for a $1 million (about Shs3.6 billion) ransom in February ransom. He body was discovered along the Entebbe Express highway on February 27.

June 08: MP Abiriga shot dead

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga was on June 08 shot dead as he returned in Kawanda, on the northern outskirts of Kampala city by assailants riding on a motorcycle. His bodyguard was also killed. Although Abiriga was a first term MP, he had gained fame because of easy and jocular demeanor and funny antics, including always being clad in full yellow block; the colours of the ruling party.

June 23: Former Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons, Joseph Etima dies

Joseph Etima who was the Commissioner General of Prisons from 1988 to 2005 died on June 23 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. He joined the Prison Service in 1966 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and rose through the ranks.

June 22: Musician Geoffrey Oryema dies

Internationally renowned Ugandan, World Music artiste, Geoffrey Oryema died in france where he has been living since the 1970s. He was 65 years old. Oryema is largely known for a highly successful song; Land of Anaka from his 1991 album. He became recognised globally for his Beat the Border in 1993. He has performed on various big international music stages across the world.

Sept.05: Stella Nansinkombi Mukasa

Stella Nansinkombi Mukasa, a top lawyer and gender, governance and human rights expert died of cancer on Sept.05 in Virginia, USA, where she was undergoing treatment. She had worked as consultant for the U.K Department for International Development (DFID); United States Agency for International Development (USAID); Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD); Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), her social media linked in account indicates.

Sept. 08: Muhammad Kirumira shot dead

Assailants shot and killed controversial former Buyende District Police Commander, Muhammad Kirumira, near his home in Bulenga, Wakiso district. A woman who was with him was also killed.

Sept.15: Malawian diplomat and poet David Rubadiri dies

Malawian diplomat, poet, playwright and novelist Prof David Rubadiri, 88, died on Sept.15. His poetry was published in the 1963 anthology Modern Poetry of Africa, while his novel, ‘No Bride Price’, was published in 1967. In the novel, he criticised his political foe, President Hastings Kamuzu Banda who drove him into exile in 1965. He taught at Makerere University.

Aug.12: Nobel Prize-winning author VS Naipaul dies aged 85

Novelist Sir VS Naipaul, who won the Nobel Prize in literature, died aged 85. Known as Sir Vidia, he was born in rural Trinidad in 1932, wrote more than 30 books including A Bend in the River and his masterpiece, A House for Mr Biswas. He also taught at Makerere University in Kampala.

Nov.21: Veteran politician Dick Nyai dies

The former UPC stalwart Dick Nyai who represented Ayivu County in in National Resistance Council, Constituent Assembly and 6th Parliament died on Nov.21 at Arua Hospital in West Nile after a spell of ill-health. on Tuesday evening and tests were carried out.

Dec.06: Tycoon Charles Muhangi dies

Transport and real estate businessman and former rally champion Charles Muhangi was found dead in his home on dec.06 with the cause of his death not immediately known. He was 62