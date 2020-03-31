Residents trekking long distances to access treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ban on public transport as a control measure against the spread of COVID-19 has hit hard residents of remote and hard to reach areas in Mukono district in need of health services.

The most affected are people from islands and sub counties without any government health facilities. Currently, the affected residents have to trek long distances to the neighboring health facilities for treatment.

Swabrah Nakanjako, a resident of Katosi town council in Mukono district, says that she has to trek to health facilities in Ntenjeru or Kisoga sub county to treat her child. She proposes that government institutes health camps to help to bring treatment closer to residents.

Although the president directed all government vehicles to park at district health offices to help respond to health emergencies, Yahaya Kizito, another resident of Katosi, says they don’t respond to emergencies on time.

Mukono district Covid-19 task force is already decrying lack of sufficient capacity to handle suspected patients. These include lack of protective gears and fuel to respond to emergencies.

James Nkata, the Mukono Chief Administrative Officer notes that they had already scaled down many district activities to focus their attention on Covid-19 prevention.

He however, says a lot is desired in terms of finances.

