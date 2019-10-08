Residents drag UNRA to Court for destruction of property

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents affected by the planned upgrade of the 256-kilometre road from Rwekunye through Masindi port via Apac, Lira up to Acholibur in Pader district have sued Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA.

More than 170 residents of Rainbow trading centre, Iredha Shamber in Lira town are demanding compensation of their property destroyed by uncontrolled water due to lack of drainage channels on the road.

The residents through their Lawyer Innocent Omara of Omara and Company Advocate want UNRA to compensate them 300 million shillings for the destroyed property.

Sam Ecar the lead petitioner said UNRA between 2016 and 2017 conducted upgrade of the road, especially around Rainbow trading centre without opening adequate drainage channels.

Ecar says that this caused a huge volume of uncontrolled water to enter into people’s houses and shops.

He says that property including seedlings in the nursery beds, household property and commodities in people’s shops and houses were destroyed.

Ecar said that there were several attempts to mediate with UNRA, in vain.

Innocent Omara, the petitioners’ lawyer says they are still open for mediation.

Mark Ssali, the head of Corporate Communications at UNRA, says the matter is being handled by the legal department but declined to divulge further details.

*****

URN