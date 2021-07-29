Renovation of Kampala’s Kikuubo lane underway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reconstruction of Kikuubo lane in Kampala has started weeks after a visit to the business hub by the State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye and the authority’s deputy director, Eng. David Luyimbazi.

Kikuubo is one of the busiest centres within the Kampala business district, bringing together thousands of people from different parts of the country for both retail and wholesale transactions. But despite its significance, it had remained dusty with multiple potholes making its access almost impossible for both motorists and pedestrians, especially during rainy seasons.

Amir Ssali, a trader in Kikuubo says that the poor state of the road has greatly affected their sales, especially during rainy seasons.

Similarly, Sam Muyomba, a trader and the spokesperson of Kikuubo traders says that the road was last renovated more than five years ago and has over the years been affected by floods and by water overflows from the nearby buildings that do not have a proper sewerage channel or are broken.

Muyomba says that they have received several complaints from traders about the poor state of the road and have previously used murram to rectify the problem. Muyomba is optimistic that the construction works which are being implemented by Abu-Baker Technical Services shall be completed in time for business operations after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Muyomba also asked KCCA to consider improving the drainage systems in the area as they seek to improve the status of the road. He says that the leadership of the area is also engaging building owners to find a solution to sewerage flow challenges.

Henry Bukenya, the KCCA manager for Commercial Services says that they are planning to conclude the works in time so that traders are able to resume work as soon the lockdown is lifted. Bukenya says they are using the lockdown to make Kikuubo a better business area.

Earlier, KCCA had broken down stalls that vendors had erected on verandas in Kikuubo in a bid to de-congest the area and enforce physical distancing among traders and customers. Bukenya says they will continue monitoring the area to ensure observance of standard operating procedures.

Traders in Kikuubo fear that works might not be completed by the end of the 42-day lockdown and have asked KCCA to devise means of how they can resume work in case the lockdown is lifted.

URN