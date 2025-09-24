Remembering Ssebaana Kizito and Uganda’s insurance future

The event served as a tribute to a national icon and a call to action for a stronger, more resilient industry that can safeguard livelihoods and drive inclusive growth

Masaka, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Masaka City came alive on September 18 as the Insurance Training College (ITC) and Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO) held the 8th John Ssebaana Kizito Memorial Lecture, drawing leaders from Uganda’s insurance sector, business executives, and stakeholders to reflect on the life and legacy of the man widaely revered as “the father of insurance in Uganda.”

The annual lecture serves not only to honor Ssebaana Kizito’s pioneering contributions but also to inspire reflection on the growth and future of the insurance industry he helped shape.

Speaking at the event, Saul Sseremba, Principal of the Insurance Training College, described Ssebaana as a visionary whose foresight laid the foundation for Uganda’s insurance sector.

“He is the father of insurance,” Sseremba said. “Every year we will be remembering him uniquely and in a different way.”

He highlighted that Ssebaana was the first Ugandan to establish a local insurance firm, SWICO, and played a central role in training generations of Ugandans to serve in the industry.

ITC Board Chairman Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi echoed the sentiment, noting that Ssebaana’s legacy reminds everyone to leave a meaningful mark that benefits communities and the economy. Walusimbi suggested that stakeholders come together to produce a special publication documenting Ssebaana’s contributions, a proposal warmly received by attendees.

Keynote speaker Alhaj Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, CEO of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), spoke with deep admiration for Ssebaana, describing him as a man who seamlessly balanced business, politics, and governance to improve the lives of Ugandans.

“Ssebaana created businesses 50-60 years ago and they are still flourishing,” Kaddunabbi said. “He was a politician but also a businessman.”

He pointed to SWICO and the Interstate Brokers Agency as enduring pillars of the insurance sector, built on resilience and sustainability that continue to thrive decades later.

“The presence of SURE HOUSE is a testament that Ssebaana and his colleagues wanted to see development of Kampala and Uganda in general,” he added.

Kaddunabbi also reflected on Ssebaana’s commitment to capacity building, noting that he prioritized hiring and training Ugandans in insurance.

“We want to reassure the contribution of SWICO by looking at the number of branches and jobs being created,” he said.

Beyond insurance, Ssebaana’s impact extended to public service as Mayor of Kampala City Council, where he oversaw major infrastructure projects including the Nakivubo drainage channel and key roads.

Even as President of the Democratic Party, Kaddunabbi said, Ssebaana maintained a calm and professional approach, preferring reasoned debate and clear vision over political theatrics.

He also played a critical role in establishing Muteesa I Royal University, where Kaddunabbi served alongside him on the University Council.

“Let’s create policies, mentor young people, be transparent so we continue the legacy of John Ssebaana Kizito,” Kaddunabbi said. “For us who worked with him, we say, thank you.”

Embrace insurance

Turning to the present and future of the insurance sector, Kaddunabbi spoke with a personal urgency, encouraging Ugandans to embrace insurance as a tool for security and growth. “Insurance is a safety net, it enables businesses to thrive, it allows families to plan for the unexpected, and it builds resilience,” he said.

“IRA is committed to working with all players to increase insurance uptake and penetration, which has remained around just 1% for many years. We must do more to ensure that more Ugandans can benefit from the protection and opportunities insurance offers.”

He outlined three key roles of insurance: risk transfer and business resilience, access to capital and credit, and enabling long-term planning and innovation. Kaddunabbi also emphasized the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, saying, “Uganda’s insurance industry cannot afford to be left behind.”

By integrating ESG practices, insurers can design products that address climate-related risks, support financial inclusion through affordable coverage, and build trust through transparency and ethical governance.

He stressed that insurers embracing ESG will be better positioned to attract investment, manage risks, and contribute to Uganda’s sustainable growth.

Signifcance of insurance

An expert panel, including Zake Ronald of Grand Micro Insurance, Jennifer Mirembe Ssensuwa of Weerinde Insurance Brokerage Services, Kiyimba Joseph of Ambiance Group, and John Makosya of Agro Consortium, reinforced Kaddunabbi’s message. They highlighted how insurance safeguards businesses against property loss, liability, and unexpected disruptions while protecting individuals against health emergencies, accidents, and loss of income. By fostering confidence and encouraging entrepreneurship, insurance, they said, is a catalyst for economic growth.

As the memorial lecture drew to a close, Kaddunabbi urged all attendees to let Ssebaana Kizito’s life be a guiding light, not only to remember the past but to actively shape the future of Uganda’s insurance sector.

The event served as both a tribute to a national icon and a call to action for a stronger, more resilient industry that can safeguard livelihoods and drive inclusive growth for generations to come.