Religious leaders in Amuru appeal for PPEs

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in Amuru district have appealed for support for Personal Protective Equipment-PPEs to aid the fight against Covid-19 among congregations.

Two weeks ago, President Museveni opened churches but with strict adherence to the standard operation procedures – SOPs. They include allowing only 70 congregants in a church service, use of temperature guns, hand sanitizers and washing facilities among others.

Reverend Nixon Acaba, the Parish Priest of St John Church of Uganda in Pabbo Town Council, Amuru district says most Christians in his congregation have since failed to procure and use facemasks, or even sanitize.

According to Acaba, due to the absence of church services for six months, most of the churches can`t afford to secure soap and or sanitizers.

Reverend Simon Peter Nyeko, the Curate of St. John Church of Uganda Pabbo Parish says many people who are surpassing the 70-number limit as directed by the President have been thronging the church for prayers with several of them appearing without face masks and sanitizers yet the cost of the essential supplies is overwhelming to local churches.

Bosco Oloya, a resident of Pabbo Town Council says most of the people have used and thrown away face masks distributed by the government in June because they are already worn out. He further observed that many Christians are financially strained to buy hand sanitizers and new face masks due to overriding family priorities like food and school fees.

The religious leaders and believers have asked the local leaders and charity organizations to support them with temperature guns and hand sanitizers to aid them in the fight against the contagion.

Amuru is one of the hot spot boarder districts in the country with over 400 cumulative COVID-19 positive cases since April and one death, according to available statistics from the District Health Department.

********

URN