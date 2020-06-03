Religious leaders converge at Namugongo for martyrs day celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders have converged at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine to celebrate the annual Martyrs Day, a special day set aside to remember young Christian converts who were burnt to death for their allegiance to Christianity.

Only 60 people were invited to attend the celebration at both the Anglican and Catholic Martyrs’ Shrines as the country maintains restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Anglican Church invited 40 while the Catholic Church invited 20.

Contrary to previous years where millions thronged the Martyrs’ Shrines amid tight Security, the situation is different today, when the site is only accessed by invited guests. The access routes to the respective places of worship are all clear with no queues at the entrance of both the Anglican and Catholic Shrine.

At the Anglican Shrine, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is the day’s main celebrant, assisted by the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira. The Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is leading the Mass at the Catholic Shrine.

The Service is also attended by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, Works Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala and Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal from the political side.

Before the prayers started, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accompanied by Dr Kazimba and other religious leaders Commissioned the construction of a 58 billion Shillings project that will see the construction of the Martyrs ‘Museum tower, the new Community Church and amphitheatre. The project will be co-funded between the Church of Uganda and the government.

Ankole Diocese had been chosen to animate this year’s celebration at the Anglican Shrine while Masaka Diocese was in Charge of the celebration at the Catholic shrine.

