Relatives of electrocuted man pitch camp at Umeme offices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Relatives of one of the two men who were electrocuted in Mukono town this week while working on a transformer have pitched camp at the Umeme offices demanding for justice.

Moses Kasiita was working together with Jacob Mutalaga on a transformer in Wantoni trading center in Mukono town when they were electrocuted on Friday. However, a statement issued by Peter Kauju, the Head of Communication and Marketing at Umeme limited indicated that Kasiita isn’t their staff Mutalaga works with private firm, Mutco contractors.

The statement hasn’t gone down well with Kasiita’s family. Derrick Isabirye, who led a delegation of six family members to pitch camp at Umeme offices in Mukono says they will not leave until they receive a proper explanation from the power distributors. He says it is unfair for Umeme to disown their relative yet they have been contracting him to undertake various assignments.

To justify their claims, Isabirye says Kasiita was even fully dressed in Umeme attire when he met his death.

Shortly after the incident, eye witnesses told URN that the deceased were fully dressed in official Umeme attire when they were killed. Nicholas Ssewankambo, one of the residents said Mutalaga who was believed to be alive was rushed to hospital while Kasiita’s body was left in the front seat of a van belonging to Umeme registration number UAZ 704Q.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says preliminary findings by detectives who visited the scene show that the deceased were dressed in Umeme uniform. “Uniforms with the deceased’s names were recovered from the Umeme truck number UAA 286E. Police is still moving on with investigations” Onyango said.

Kauju says Umeme will come out with an official stand after police investigations into the matter. “Investigations into the matter by police and internal teams commenced. Details will be shared when a full report of the incident is completed,” he said.

******

URN