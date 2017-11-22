High Court asked to order Govt to produce Kaweesi suspects

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Relatives of the four Kaweesi suspects who were recently arrested by security operatives, after being granted bail by Nakawa Magistrates Court, have asked the High Court in Kampala to issue a writ of habeas corpus. This would compel government to produce them.

Through their lawyer Anthony Wameeli, the suspects relatives yesterday presented their habeas corpus application before Justice Stephen Musota, in respect of missing Umar Maganda, Ahmed Senfuka, Ibrahim Khisa and Abdul Majidu Ojegere who were arrested two weeks ago but have never been formally charged with any offence before any court of Law.

Wameeli informed court that the four men are being held incommunicado with no access to their lawyers, Doctors , or relatives and they don’t know where exactly they are being detained at the moment.

The four suspects are part of a group of 21 people who are accused of murdering former A/IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

State Attorney Allan Mukama who represented the Attorney General in this case, denied having knowledge of the whereabouts of the four men, mantaining that its neither his agents or servants that arrested and detained them.

Justice Musota then asked the parties to return to court Wednesday November 22 for a ruling on this matter.