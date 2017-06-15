Relatives of Kaweesi murder suspects locked outside court

Relatives of the 20 people arrested in connection to the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi turned rowdy after being blocked from accessing Nakawa Court premises to know how far the state has reached in investigating their case.

The relatives of the suspects who turned up wondered how they will get to know what has transpired in court especially the evidence against their husbands, brothers, fathers and mother if they are not present in court and are not legally represented.

According to prosecution’s Racheal Nabwire, investigations in this case are still on going and presiding Grade one Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi asked the suspects to go back to Luzira prison until June 29.

The suspects Ayub Sauda and 19 men led by Abdu Rashid Mbaziira are alleged have murdered Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo on March 17,2017 at Kulambiro within Kampala.