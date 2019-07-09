Registration of coffee farmers will boost sector-UCDA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has said that the proposed registration of coffee farmers will cut off middlemen and also ensure development of the coffee sector in the country.

Government through the National Coffee bill 2018 seeks to register and license coffee farmers.

The bill also proposes that land, where the coffee is to be grown, shall be evaluated by the authority and deemed to be suitable or not for coffee growing.

In the bill, it also proposed that the size and number of coffee trees, names and details of the farmers, coffee buyers and sellers among others are registered.

It also proposes that where the landowner is different from the coffee owner, the landowner and details shall be registered.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee on Agriculture which is scrutinizing the bill today, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and Government through the Ministry of Agriculture said the registration of farmers will organize the sector and work to the advantage of the farmers.

Apollo Kamugisha, the Director Development Services at UCDA says with the new proposal, the middlemen will be cut off as coffee growing will be standardized and farmers will have better market opportunities.

He says currently, coffee farmers get peanuts in terms of pay while the middlemen are enriching themselves.

Kamugisha says there is need to know coffee farmers, the quantity and quality of coffee in the country, and in cases of diseases, how many coffee trees are affected so as to facilitate Government intervention.

He says the registration will help in comprehensive planning of coffee farmers when it comes to issues of connecting buyers to farmers, setting up irrigation systems and extension services.

The Minister of Agriculture Vincent Ssempijja says that there are no records on the exact number of coffee farmers are in the country. He says registering farmers will ensure credibility in the Ugandan coffee sector, as Government will be involved in supporting the farmers.

He says in order to achieve the coffee target of exporting 20 million bags by 2022, there needs to be deliberate action on coffee business.

Janet Grace Okori-moe, the Chair of the committee asked the Government to go slow on the process and ensure that Ugandans understand the purpose of the bill. She says that Government should look at regulating the sector and not restricting the farmers.

According to UCDA, Coffee exports in March 2018 amounted to 333,346 60-kilo bags worth US $ 35.74 million. This comprised of 224,036 bags worth 21 million of Robusta and 109,310 bags worth 13.88 million of Arabica.

*****

URN