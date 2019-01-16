Regional leaders head to Addis to discuss DRC situation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | African Regional leaders will meet in Addis Ababa tomorrow to help chat a way forward for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The meetings will start with a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit, that will be followed by a consultative meeting between them, the International Conference of Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), African Union Troika and the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson.

SADC has a membership of 16 Member States, namely; Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is among the first leaders who confirmed they will attend. The summit will review and assess the political situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the recently held elections.

Last week the DRC electoral commission, CENI, released provisional results which declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as the newly elected President.

Election candidate runner-up and opposition leader Martin Fayulu is contesting the election results and has appealed to the DRC’s Constitutional Court to cancel the provisional result.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also joined Fayulu and disputed the interim results.

South Africa confirmed Rampahosa’s departure for Ethiopia today, and has so far called on the UNSC to be at the forefront of the provision of support to the Congolese authorities to maintain a peaceful and stable environment following these landmark elections, and to discourage any violence following the conclusion of the electoral process.