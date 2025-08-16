Refugees graduate with global ICT certification

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1,000 refugees have graduated from a digital skilling program. The initiative led by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in partnership with the International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL) Africa, the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT), Engage Consults Limited, and the National ICT Innovation Hub, is the first in East Africa to provide refugees with internationally recognized ICT certification at subsidized rates.

Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, said this was a testament to Uganda’s inclusive digital transformation agenda. She said that the program is not just about technology, but empowering people to access services, protect themselves online, and participate in the economy.

The program began in December 2024 and was rolled out in two phases. Phase One targeted 600 refugees, achieving a 89.4% enrollment rate, from which a total of 330 participants completed the online training, gaining internationally recognised ICDL certification across eight modules, including computer essentials, cybersecurity, and e-commerce.

Phase Two expanded to 1,003 applicants, of which 721 were trained in person and 331 online. By the end of the phase, 85.9% of participants had been certified, above the original target of 500 graduates. Alongside, 48 teachers were trained, and 137 refugee entrepreneurs were empowered. Female participation also surged from 17% in Phase One to 32%.

Project lead Agnes Lumala said the numbers reflect both the demand for digital skills and the ability to deliver. “From 330 graduates in Phase One to more than 1,000 across both phases, we have shown that when given the opportunity, refugees and host communities can embrace technology and excel,” she said. The training was provided under a five-year memorandum of understanding with ICDL Africa, allowing participants to obtain globally recognised certification.

Damien O’Sullivan, CEO of the ICDL Foundation, noted that the qualification is accepted in more than 100 countries and opens doors for remote and cross-border employment. “A refugee in Uganda with ICDL certification has the same recognition as someone in Ireland, the UK, or Singapore,” O’Sullivan said. “That means real job prospects, whether locally, regionally, or internationally.”

Uganda hosts over 1.5 million refugees, the largest number in Africa. While national policies grant them the right to work and study, many remain excluded from the digital economy due to a lack of skills, poor connectivity, and limited access to devices.

Zawedde stressed that without basic digital literacy, vulnerable groups risk exploitation. “We see cases where people hand over their phones and passwords to strangers just to access online services like passport applications or bill payments,” she said. “Through this program, we are giving them the skills to do these things independently and safely.”

Sezerano Essien, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is one of the graduates, says he was instantly challenged by limited internet access, which he overcame by borrowing a computer and data from friends.

Keith Monica Diing, from South Sudan, said she had long dreamed of becoming a software engineer but could not afford comprehensive ICT training until this program. “With ICDL, I completed nine modules and realised that technology isn’t as hard as people say,” she said.

Lumala said the program’s success, measured not just in graduate numbers but in retention and certification rates, proves it can be replicated across Uganda and the wider region.

The Ministry is also working to address gender gaps by encouraging more women to apply for future intakes. Zawedde credited the high graduate numbers to strong partnerships between the government, the private sector, and development agencies. While the private sector often contributes through corporate social responsibility, she said the government plays a crucial role in identifying target communities and ensuring equitable access to training.

