Refugees demand vocational institute in Kyangwali settlement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan government has been asked to set up a vocational institute at Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Kikuube district. The settlement which hosts more than 112,000 refugees, has 14 primary schools, five of which are government aided and one secondary school.

While investments from both humanitarian and development actors have previously been directed towards improving education in the area, the access and quality of education in the settlement has often remained below the set government standards.

Refugees hosted in the settlement have now said that the high cost of Education has eliminated hundreds of them without acquiring the much-needed skills to enable them to earn a living. They are now demanding that the government sets up a vocational Institute to enable them to acquire skills that make them self-reliant in future.

John Bamwenda, a refugee at Kyangwali Settlement area says the establishment of a vocational institute will empower both school dropouts and adults in the settlement to start and effectively run income-generating activities and enterprises.

Vanisha Oyella, another refugee says many of her brothers and sisters have dropped out of school while in the settlement area, for lack of school fees adding that such individuals need to be supported to have meaningful lives.

Another refugee Gratier Ndabishoboye says vocational Education gives diverse knowledge and skills to individuals even if they have not gone to school to start up their own projects that can help them earn a living.

Josiane Niragire, one of the refugees studying at Kyangwali secondary school says vocational skills provide stable jobs whose demand is ever rising.

Jolly Kebirungi, the commandant Kyangwali Refugee Settlement area calls on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees- UNHCR, as well as other humanitarian partners and development partners, to come on board and have a vocational institute established in the settlement area.

She says many children in the settlement area have no capacity to go beyond the primary Seven levels of Education adding that if a vocational school is established, the unprivileged children can acquire skills to earn a living.

